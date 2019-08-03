Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Boosted Stake in Wabtec (WAB) by $2.12 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Van Berkom & Associates Has Trimmed Ambarella (AMBA) Holding by $2.02 Million; Stock Value Rose

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 29,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 128,295 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46M, up from 99,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 1.52M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 46,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.74 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 342,970 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 65.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.00% EPS growth.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 352,162 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $53.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 16,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold AMBA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Squared Techs holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 66,551 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,455 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 17,890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 20,121 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,388 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd accumulated 23,015 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 0% or 304,463 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated owns 2,462 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp holds 593,117 shares. The Nebraska-based First Bancorp Of Omaha has invested 0.07% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Moreover, Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 119 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 372 shares.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,768 shares to 21,405 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 4,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,452 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of stock. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.