Neville Rodie & Shaw Increases Holding in Honeywell International (HON); Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Its Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Position by $9.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 3,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,268 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58 million, up from 57,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $174.59. About 3.55M shares traded or 29.55% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93 million, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.37. About 1.21 million shares traded or 47.39% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX)

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell (HON) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advisors stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lpl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 312,836 shares. Clean Yield Group stated it has 0.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 46,503 were accumulated by Smith Salley Assocs. Whittier Company Of Nevada Incorporated reported 0.76% stake. Chem Financial Bank accumulated 26,502 shares. Cape Ann Bancorporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,129 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt has invested 1.72% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Regions Fincl Corp owns 246,507 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Ghp Invest invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Central Bank & Trust And Tru Communication has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). National Bank Of Stockton, a California-based fund reported 2,167 shares. Bluestein R H Com holds 322,699 shares. Verition Fund accumulated 4,430 shares. Scott And Selber holds 24,359 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,073 shares to 96,707 shares, valued at $18.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,469 shares, and cut its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 7,257 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $70.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 2,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tempur Sealy a best idea at Wedbush – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy To Present At Financial Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy News: Why TPX Stock Is Moving Today – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.13 million for 27.79 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vulcan Value Prns Limited Company has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 920 shares. Sei Company reported 11,266 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0% or 20 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 37,463 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). H Prtn Mgmt Ltd reported 8.00 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 3,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 857,920 shares. Northern holds 410,417 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 19,240 shares. 4,360 are owned by Profund Limited. 24,789 are held by Quantbot Technologies L P. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 42,125 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Oberndorf William E reported 74,252 shares stake.