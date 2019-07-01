Neville Rodie & Shaw Increased Its Position in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by $1.46 Million as Stock Value Declined; Tiger Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $10.35 Million

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 66.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 24,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,998 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 37,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 4.36 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 28/05/2018 – POLISH INTEREST-RATES LEVEL IS OPTIMAL: MPC’S MEMBER LON ON PAP; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 88,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 203,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95M, down from 291,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.3. About 12.16M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 93,000 shares to 116,110 shares, valued at $19.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Financial Advsr owns 151,205 shares. Mu Investments reported 4% stake. Adell Harriman And Carpenter stated it has 153,056 shares. The California-based Nicholas Investment LP has invested 0.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Svcs holds 1.05% or 64,137 shares in its portfolio. S&T Bank Pa holds 1.62% or 61,014 shares. Dock Street Asset Management invested in 1.21% or 30,127 shares. Allen Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.39M shares for 5.13% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.37% or 5,673 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt holds 20,962 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust has invested 4.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davidson Kempner Mgmt Lp owns 100,000 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd reported 2.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Channing stated it has 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanseatic Services invested in 6.03% or 49,041 shares.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,732 shares to 40,027 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,405 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class C.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.