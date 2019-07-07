Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Decreased Its J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $2.23 Million; Stock Value Rose; Newport Asia Increased Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding by $4.37 Million as Stock Price Rose

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26 million, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.84. About 2.30M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 22,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,561 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, down from 179,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/03/2018 – The election outcome could see a reformist cabinet more inclined towards fiscal spending, says J.P. Morgan, but deeper reforms to corruption and inefficiency aren’t likely; 22/03/2018 – JP Morgan said to examine spin-off of its blockchain project to win wider adoption; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH SERVICES PMI AT 53.2 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan leads surge for big US banks; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. 11,659 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of stock.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 19,712 shares to 34,337 shares, valued at $8.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Mid Cap Stk Fnd (FMCSX) by 10,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.13 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $199.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.