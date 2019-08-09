Neville Rodie & Shaw Increases Position in Oracle (ORCL); St Johns Investment Management Company Increased Prudential Finl (PRU) Holding

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 1.46 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Nebraska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Mississippi youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Georgia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM Investments enters the active ETF market with fixed income strategy; 30/04/2018 – Rosie Colucci of Palatine, Illinois named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 12/03/2018 – Prudential Provides $152 Million to Refinance Canada Solar Farms

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 7,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 174,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, up from 167,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 6.67 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,732 shares to 40,027 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,206 shares, and cut its stake in Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD).

