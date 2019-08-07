Neville Rodie & Shaw Lifted Wabtec (WAB) Stake; Srs Investment Management Upped By $142.44 Million Its Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stake

Srs Investment Management Llc increased Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) stake by 34.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Srs Investment Management Llc acquired 4.19 million shares as Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Srs Investment Management Llc holds 16.19 million shares with $564.36M value, up from 12.00 million last quarter. Avis Budget Group Inc now has $2.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 2.81 million shares traded or 179.24% up from the average. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Rev $1.97B; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP-FILED PRELIMINARY PROXY MATERIALS WITH SECURITIES, EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 13/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Selected One of Canada’s Best Employers; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss/Shr $1.08; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Avis Budget Series 2018-1 Rental Car Abs; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY’S SLATE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ALSO INCLUDES GLENN LURIE AND FRANCIS SHAMMO, NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEES; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: THREE CURRENT DIRECTORS PLAN TO RETIRE

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 29.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc acquired 29,003 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 128,295 shares with $9.46 million value, up from 99,292 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $11.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 1.44 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative

Among 4 analysts covering Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Avis Budget Group has $48 highest and $30 lowest target. $38.50’s average target is 14.28% above currents $33.69 stock price. Avis Budget Group had 10 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) rating on Friday, February 22. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $48 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CAR in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Sell” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $35 target in Monday, February 11 report. The stock of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 73,835 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 11,809 shares. Samlyn Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 224,468 shares. holds 167,421 shares. Westpac Corp reported 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). 11,118 are held by Jefferies Group Inc Lc. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 179,063 shares. Capital reported 462,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 1,600 shares. World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 31,408 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 15,472 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 136,207 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $148.01 million activity. SRS Investment Management – LLC bought $148.01 million worth of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) on Friday, February 22.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 22. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Monday, June 24. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of WAB in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 8,967 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 145,385 are held by Advisers Limited Com. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp holds 0.02% or 1.27M shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fil holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 47,669 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Co holds 69 shares. Fairpointe Lc stated it has 2.87% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia, a Iowa-based fund reported 8,286 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 176,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 0.92% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Allstate Corporation owns 3,300 shares. Arrowmark Colorado has 514,053 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 3,213 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.02% or 33,307 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 10,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. The insider DeNinno David L bought $193,530. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.