Neville Rodie & Shaw Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) Lifted by $834,082; Springowl Associates Boosted Holding in Visteon (VC) by $525,950 as Valuation Rose

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 150.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 13,071 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, up from 5,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.18% or $6.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 558,366 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 5,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 42,717 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, up from 37,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.54 million shares traded or 247.52% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,103 shares to 229,686 shares, valued at $43.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 4,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,452 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Calm Before Storm? Powell Friday Speech Awaited After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. Wilson Harry James bought $107,840 worth of stock.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How to Trade Unicorns Before They IPO – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SBI Holdingsâ€™ Crypto Exchange Adopts New Tech to Help Meet FATF Standards – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Wish Pushes To $11.2B Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Visteon Announces First-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:VC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

