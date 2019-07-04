Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Lifted Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $834,082; Share Price Declined; Macerich Co (MAC) Holder Presima Has Lifted Holding by $23.08 Million as Stock Value Declined

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 5,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,717 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, up from 37,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.89 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54 million, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 1.02M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 23,293 shares to 155,010 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,707 shares, and cut its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 43 insider sales for $37.62 million activity. Hawkins Mark J also sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Conway Craig sold $29,214 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, January 15. The insider Harris Parker sold $923,058. Roos John Victor also sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. 362 shares valued at $53,992 were sold by Tallapragada Srinivas on Tuesday, January 22. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $749,873 on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh accumulated 2.03% or 1.14M shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 1.44% or 275,820 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Lp has 197,766 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 53,000 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 102,135 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Corp Delaware invested 2.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Natl Asset Management has 9,167 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 5,359 shares. 407,989 are held by Lord Abbett Communication Ltd Company. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks stated it has 145,677 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc invested in 1,400 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.55% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 7,595 shares. Blackrock owns 53.67 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $198,450 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Thursday, May 23. COPPOLA EDWARD C also bought $116,706 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Thursday, June 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 5,600 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc accumulated 14,881 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 8,990 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 320,875 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 30,610 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.1% or 6,924 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 299 are owned by Guardian Life Insurance Comm Of America. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.78M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Invesco Limited accumulated 6.71 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 21,337 shares or 0% of the stock. Pggm Investments invested in 265,492 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nordea invested in 31,138 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 63,025 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Group Inc has 2.48M shares.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 70,300 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $90.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,800 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).