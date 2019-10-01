Neville Rodie & Shaw Increased Its Duke Energy Com Ne (DUK) Position; Servicesource International (SREV) Has 0.5 Sentiment

Servicesource International Inc (SREV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.37, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 22 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 44 decreased and sold stakes in Servicesource International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 56.98 million shares, down from 61.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Servicesource International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 30 Increased: 9 New Position: 13.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased Duke Energy Corporation Com Ne (DUK) stake by 34.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc acquired 6,564 shares as Duke Energy Corporation Com Ne (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 25,722 shares with $2.27M value, up from 19,158 last quarter. Duke Energy Corporation Com Ne now has $69.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $95.86. About 2.25M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is -2.20% below currents $95.86 stock price. Duke Energy had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 30. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Thursday, August 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DUK in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Co invested in 66 shares. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Qci Asset has invested 1.34% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 33,401 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Rare Ltd invested in 6,674 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management has 0.21% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 16,247 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 17,269 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 23,635 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Maryland Cap Mngmt has invested 0.89% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Verus Financial Ptnrs Inc invested in 0.12% or 4,019 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,764 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 9,042 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 138,223 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 58,015 shares to 70,280 valued at $5.04M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Allergan Plc Shs stake by 11,065 shares and now owns 38,637 shares. Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Analysts await ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceSource International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% negative EPS growth.

Hcsf Management Llc holds 3.39% of its portfolio in ServiceSource International, Inc. for 5.52 million shares. Cannell Capital Llc owns 6.63 million shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Archon Capital Management Llc has 0.92% invested in the company for 5.26 million shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.43% in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C., a Oklahoma-based fund reported 1.65 million shares.

The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.0368 during the last trading session, reaching $0.88. About 94,717 shares traded. ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) has declined 73.83% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SREV News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource Sees 2Q Rev $58.5M-$60.5M; 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE RAISING REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 23/05/2018 – ServiceSource Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: ServiceSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL INC – RAISING FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $246.0 MLN TO $249.0 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ ServiceSource International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SREV); 11/05/2018 – Russell Investments Group Buys 1.1% Position in Service; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Operating Officer; New Regional Presidents Named

