Neville Rodie & Shaw Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Lifted as Share Price Declined; Riverbridge Partners Lifted Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $884,048 as Stock Rose

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 3,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.40M, up from 42,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $354.16. About 3.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 5,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 354,609 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.60M, up from 349,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $197.97. About 892,733 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14,870 shares to 480,006 shares, valued at $87.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 43,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,989 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Extend Mkt (VXF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 3,006 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 259,770 shares. Moreover, Copeland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 23,185 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Com stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Com owns 90,471 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 438,213 shares. Agf Invs America Inc owns 76,225 shares or 4.79% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 0.22% or 27,448 shares. 9,366 were accumulated by Leavell Investment Mgmt. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 521,628 shares. Cim Limited Liability has 4.18% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.1% or 117,951 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Investment Holding Inc reported 3,412 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 127,594 were accumulated by British Columbia Corp. Murphy Management holds 35,160 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt stated it has 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Steinberg Glob Asset Management accumulated 0.38% or 7,604 shares. Meridian Mgmt owns 950 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvest reported 530 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.24% or 1,002 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept reported 3,020 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca invested in 790 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,513 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Fincl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.08% or 3,077 shares. Financial Engines Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock or 12,637 shares. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock or 19,500 shares. $10.50 million worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 29,045 shares to 147,643 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,953 shares, and cut its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).