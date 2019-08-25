Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Cut Its Holding in Heartland Express (HTLD) by $442,567 as Market Value Rose; Rampart Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Kroger Co (KR) Position as Share Value Declined

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 94.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 215,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 13,198 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 229,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 7.21 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 23/03/2018 – “No truth” in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO HAVE NO EFFECT ON 2018 EARNINGS, AND TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE IN 2019; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 20/04/2018 – Kroger Sale Includes 762 Convenience Stores; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PARTNERS WITH OCADO TO SERVE CUSTOMERS ANYTHING, ANYTIME; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP ‘MULTI-YEAR PLAN WITH A LOT TO DO’; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q EPS 96c; 20/04/2018 – Energy-Saving Programs at Ralphs Help Earn 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Heartland Express (HTLD) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 23,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 155,010 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 178,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Heartland Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 143,471 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 24/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) on Behalf of Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Heartland Express, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bank & Trust reported 1,165 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dowling And Yahnke Lc reported 40,368 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling stated it has 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 58,830 shares. Goodman Fincl Corp stated it has 250,564 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 124,300 shares. Northcoast Asset Llc reported 178,157 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 960 were reported by Cranbrook Wealth Ltd. Sun Life owns 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1,361 shares. Weik Cap Mngmt stated it has 16,600 shares. Yorktown Management & Rech Communications stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 799,010 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Altrinsic Global Advsr Ltd Company has invested 1.24% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 231,536 shares. Old Retail Bank In reported 14,108 shares stake.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.50M for 13.86 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 9,538 shares to 11,636 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 15,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shareholders Are Down 26% – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Kroger Co.’s (NYSE:KR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Marijuana Stocks You Should Buy, According to This 124-Year-Old Wall Street Firm – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Kroger, Weight Watchers International, and Guardant Health Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger Reduced Food Waste Footprint in Supermarkets by 9% Last Year, Marking Another Measurable Action to Create a More Sustainable Future – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 3,075 shares to 60,268 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Mid Cap Stk Fnd (FMCSX) by 10,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HTLD’s profit will be $19.68M for 20.18 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Heartland Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold HTLD shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 47.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Lp owns 731 shares. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 699 shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 37,566 shares. 18,857 are owned by Voya Mngmt Limited. Maverick Cap stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). M&T Natl Bank holds 0% or 18,349 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability reported 185,302 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 82,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Partners Llp holds 0.05% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) or 23,886 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com reported 15,261 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 18,403 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 162,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dean Limited owns 0.64% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 226,955 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Co has invested 0.01% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.02% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 86,656 shares.

More notable recent Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Time Is Right To Invest In Truckload Stocks, Says Stephens Analyst – Yahoo Finance” on February 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Did This Transport Company Just Sound the Alarm for Trucking Stocks? – Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trucking Stock Prices Have Plummeted; Upcoming Earnings Will Show Whether That Was Justified – Benzinga” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trucking names mull poor J.B. Hunt results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.