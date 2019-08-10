Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Increased Nike (NKE) Stake; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 10.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc acquired 4,279 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 45,598 shares with $3.84 million value, up from 41,319 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $131.17B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING

Among 3 analysts covering Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gol Linhas had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, July 3. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. See Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) latest ratings:

03/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $12.1500 New Target: $22.4000 Upgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $17.5 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 1,204 shares to 110,648 valued at $30.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 22,095 shares and now owns 157,561 shares. Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Nomura. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Thursday, March 14. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $96 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Saturday, March 16 report.