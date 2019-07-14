Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Lowered By $348,458 Its Celgene (CELG) Stake; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX)

Among 2 analysts covering Shell Midstream (NYSE:SHLX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Shell Midstream had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. See Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: L.P. Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests Rating: Mizuho 22.0000

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $37 New Target: $36 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Maintain

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 3.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,707 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 101,604 shares with $9.59M value, down from 105,311 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $64.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 3.03 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 14/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar talks about more brass knuckle tactics on drug prices, but investors shrug it off again $CELG +1%; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – EVOTEC MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES ON EACH LICENSED PROGRAMME; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO HIGH END OF PREVIOUS RANGE; 25/05/2018 – #2 After some stinging setbacks, a top analyst questions the high failure rate for Celgene’s drug pipeline; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.95 billion. The firm owns interests in four crude oil pipeline systems and two refined products pipeline systems, as well as a crude tank storage and terminal system. It has a 11.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system from Houston to St.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 541,266 shares traded. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has declined 11.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLX News: 10/05/2018 – Shell Midstream to buy Shell stake in Amberjack pipeline for $1.22 bln; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ZYDECO MAINLINE VOLUMES WERE 471 KBPD IN CURRENT QUARTER, COMPARED TO 649 KBPD IN PRIOR QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Announces Largest Acquisition to Date; 19/03/2018 – Shell Midstream Completes Integrity Project for Zydeco Pipeline; 19/04/2018 – Advance Notice of First-Quarter Financial Results for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P; 09/03/2018 Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Tax Packages Now Available; 10/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – SHELL’S OWNERSHIP IN AMBERJACK PIPELINE COMPANY IS COMPRISED OF 75% OF AMBERJACK SERIES A & 50% OF AMBERJACK SERIES B; 26/04/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS CASH DISTRIBUTION 34.8C/SHR; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $99.6 MLN VS $126.8 MLN IN THE PREVIOUS QTR; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS VOLUMES ON AUGER PIPELINE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE – CONF CALL

More notable recent Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CNMX: The Little MLP That Could – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Constituent Changes to The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. 1st Quarter 2019 Unaudited Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Zydeco Announces Successful Open Season With New Commitments – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene had 17 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 28. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, June 24.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: HAL, ADBE, CELG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 7,848 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Lincoln National invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Syntal Capital Partners Limited Company reported 3,800 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability stated it has 767,321 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Legacy Private Trust has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Millennium Management Ltd Com stated it has 2.67 million shares. Pointstate LP holds 1.55 million shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 141,029 shares. World Asset Management stated it has 44,850 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 266,046 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Communications owns 35,364 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank reported 0.08% stake. Profund Advsr Lc invested in 1.09% or 239,952 shares. Rhenman & Partners Asset Mngmt Ab owns 65,698 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 233,044 shares.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 4,279 shares to 45,598 valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cons Disc Select Sector Spdr (XLY) stake by 10,820 shares and now owns 48,067 shares. Goldman Sachs Absolute Rtrn Tr (GJRTX) was raised too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity. 23,466 shares were sold by LOUGHLIN JAMES J, worth $2.05M.