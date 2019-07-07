Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Trimmed Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $586,467 as Stock Value Rose; Private Advisor Group Has Cut Its Position in Cbiz (CBZ) as Stock Value Declined

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,686 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.63 million, down from 232,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Cbiz Inc (CBZ) by 36.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 50,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,346 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 140,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Cbiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 87,288 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 1.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ Sees FY Rev Growth 5%-8; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Rev $266.1M; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF 5% TO 8% IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JULY 26, 2019 TO APRIL 2, 2023, CONTINUES TO PROVIDE FOR $400 MLN REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENT; 28/03/2018 CBIZ at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Timessquare Llc holds 0.03% or 23,245 shares. Fcg Advsrs Ltd holds 26,043 shares. Wendell David, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 103,011 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barton Invest Mgmt holds 0.17% or 5,440 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J & Inc invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tradewinds Ltd Company owns 17,679 shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 680,343 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 89,036 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 116,445 shares. The Washington-based Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd has invested 7.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability reported 63,814 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 74,918 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Ca invested in 0.48% or 6,804 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 29,003 shares to 128,295 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Freedom 2025 Fund (FFTWX) by 23,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CBZ shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 0.52% less from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 4,600 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd has 0% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 307,540 shares. Boston Prtn holds 0.01% or 227,420 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 41,000 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) or 83,689 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 0% or 89,600 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 270,258 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 17,829 shares. 208,826 were accumulated by Deutsche Bank Ag. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Vanguard Group Inc reported 2.59 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 839,426 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Limited Liability Com Ct has invested 2.16% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Missouri-based Kennedy Cap has invested 0.02% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Analysts await CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CBZ’s profit will be $13.73M for 20.00 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by CBIZ, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.69% negative EPS growth.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 4,468 shares to 39,209 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 13,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).