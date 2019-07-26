Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Lowered Heartland Express (HTLD) Holding By $442,567; Polar Securities Has Trimmed By $1.85 Million Its Mam Software Group (MAMS) Stake

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased Heartland Express (HTLD) stake by 13.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 23,293 shares as Heartland Express (HTLD)’s stock declined 7.02%. The Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 155,010 shares with $2.99M value, down from 178,303 last quarter. Heartland Express now has $1.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 311,729 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 8.58% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q OPER REV. $156.7M, EST. $164.7M; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) on Behalf of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 24/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Heartland Express, Inc

Polar Securities Inc decreased Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) stake by 43.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc sold 231,515 shares as Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS)’s stock rose 9.22%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 301,220 shares with $2.56M value, down from 532,735 last quarter. Mam Software Group Inc now has $133.71M valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 779 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 13.78% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,866 for 44.17 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Polar Securities Inc increased 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) stake by 135,700 shares to 901,703 valued at $18.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 80,000 shares. Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold MAMS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) holds 1,014 shares. Zpr owns 0.48% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 28,431 shares. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 500 shares. Wynnefield holds 3.08 million shares. Cove Street Cap Limited Com stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Renaissance Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn stated it has 301,220 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,016 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 18,790 shares. Vanguard Grp has 22,613 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,291 are owned by Panagora Asset. Morgan Stanley owns 34 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0% or 20,744 shares. Minerva Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Bandera Ltd Liability Company invested in 110,408 shares.

