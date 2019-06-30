Neville Rodie & Shaw Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Has Cut by $602,640; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Tradewinds Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $609,804

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,181 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11M, down from 89,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.33. About 2.95M shares traded or 102.27% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. On Thursday, February 14 Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 519 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66M for 17.42 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Ltd Partnership holds 116,841 shares. Moreover, Blue Edge Cap has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,500 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 50,490 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv holds 0.16% or 3,525 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,808 shares. Davis R M has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Invest House Ltd Liability Co reported 35,810 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Advisor Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 7,011 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt holds 1.67% or 36,168 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 909,047 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.45% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 13,191 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,111 shares. Girard Partners Limited owns 3,167 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Field & Main Retail Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) by 30,305 shares to 594,672 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neuberger Berman L/C Val Fnd (NPRTX) by 10,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Spirit Of America Corporation has invested 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beck Mack And Oliver reported 5.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 26,595 were accumulated by Nadler Grp. Iberiabank reported 1.72% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parkwood Ltd Liability Corp has 2.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 115,249 are owned by Guardian Advisors Ltd Partnership. Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt LP holds 2.71% or 253,403 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 23.90M shares. Atria Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Matrix Asset Advisors Ny holds 225,420 shares or 4.54% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.58 million shares for 3.92% of their portfolio. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rock Point Advsr Lc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,283 shares.