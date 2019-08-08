Neville Rodie & Shaw Lifted Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $383,667 as Stock Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Alpine Investment Management Lowered by $13.74 Million Its Holding

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 117,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.32 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $138.01. About 13.43M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 7,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 174,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, up from 167,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 6.14 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc owns 153,092 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd invested in 3,795 shares. California-based Payden Rygel has invested 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 9.83 million are held by Egerton Capital (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership. Lathrop Inv Mngmt Corp, a Arkansas-based fund reported 168,957 shares. Holt Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Ptnrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 2,402 shares. Carlson invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Claar Limited Liability Company holds 10.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 180,215 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt accumulated 127,912 shares. Huber Capital Mgmt Lc reported 325,273 shares. Summit Strategies reported 7,056 shares. Utah Retirement holds 3.35% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 3.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.20M shares. American Economic Planning Group Adv reported 4,955 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Flow Inc by 164,030 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $72.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,732 shares to 40,027 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,181 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Management L LP Nc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,869 shares. Bridges Management Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 88,506 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc reported 110,702 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Incorporated Llc reported 0.56% stake. Jones Financial Lllp reported 145,346 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 3.76M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Hourglass Cap Limited invested in 126,201 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Minnesota-based Sit Invest has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amica Retiree Med stated it has 17,637 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Cohen Capital Management invested in 1.61% or 124,109 shares. American Century owns 4.28 million shares. Bernzott reported 174,511 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Personal Cap Advsr Corp has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hyman Charles D reported 226,205 shares.

