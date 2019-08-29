Neville Rodie & Shaw Upped Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake; Meritage Portfolio Management Continues to Hold Position in Dsw (DSW)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Dsw Inc (DSW) by 38.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 64,186 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,777 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 168,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Dsw Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Sees FY Adj EPS $1.52-Adj EPS $1.67; 24/05/2018 – DSW’s Nieding Says New Deutsche Bank CEO Has the Right Strategy (Video); 13/03/2018 – DSW Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DSW MAY TAKE ADDITIONAL EXIT CHARGES; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Sees FY Rev Growth to Decrease 1%-3%; 30/05/2018 – DSW 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC DSW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.52 TO $1.67 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – DSW – FOLLOWING EVALUATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR EBUYS, CO MADE DECISION TO EXIT BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – DSW – MAY INCUR ADDITIONAL ONE-TIME EXIT CHARGES RELATED TO EBUYS; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc 4Q EPS 15c

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 7,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 174,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, up from 167,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 5.93 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Limited Co stated it has 11,690 shares. Millennium Ltd Co has invested 0.44% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt holds 229,124 shares. Architects reported 0.57% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Orca Mngmt Lc holds 7,718 shares. Burns J W And reported 0.51% stake. Professional Advisory Svcs has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,130 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A holds 51,623 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.91% or 6.99M shares in its portfolio. Pacific Global Investment Mngmt reported 50,415 shares. Montag A And has 0.18% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Putnam Fl Inv Management Communication accumulated 2,865 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc reported 211 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Management holds 11.36 million shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,700 shares to 38,084 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 7 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 25,268 shares to 33,211 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 28,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,300 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold DSW shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.98 million shares or 14.25% less from 64.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 251,407 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 179 are held by Moody Savings Bank Division. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) invested 0% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company invested in 71,263 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 513,664 are owned by Parametric Port Associate Ltd. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 17,457 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Northern Trust accumulated 0.01% or 1.28M shares. Piedmont Advisors invested in 17,157 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 22,032 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 2,728 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.24% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 3,718 shares. Mackenzie Fin has 300,212 shares.