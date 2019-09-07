Neville Rodie & Shaw Holding in Oracle (ORCL) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Masters Capital Management Holds Position in Freeport (FCX)

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 18.56 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA SUPREME RULED ITS TAX PETITION JUSTIFIED; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE PER POUND FOR COPPER WAS $3.11 VS $2.67 PER POUND REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN CEO RICHARD ADKERSON SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $2.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S CEO SAYS BELIEVES INDONESIA’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL DECREES ARE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED; INSISTS MINE TAILINGS ARE BENIGN; 25/05/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : B.RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 7,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 174,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, up from 167,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp holds 106.45 million shares. Cordasco Network reported 1,300 shares stake. Sigma Counselors has 5,368 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 17,403 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 1.51 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 866 are owned by Qci Asset Mngmt New York. Burgundy Asset Ltd holds 6.22M shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. Hartford Management has 0.66% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 432,362 shares. Fincl Bank Of Stockton stated it has 14,554 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Rockland Tru Communication holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,053 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability invested in 2.23M shares or 5.63% of the stock. Canandaigua Commercial Bank has 150,933 shares. Massachusetts-based Contravisory Management has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has invested 1.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nebraska-based Ameritas Partners has invested 0.25% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 23,293 shares to 155,010 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,435 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ftb Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ameritas Inv Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Hartford Investment Mgmt owns 278,694 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.07% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 94,131 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 2.78M shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 171,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial reported 202,069 shares. Park National Oh reported 0.01% stake. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 485 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 504,068 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 319,317 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Management has invested 0.13% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Pictet Asset Ltd reported 648,256 shares.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copper – The Trade Barometer Waits – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freeport-McMoRan: Why $10 Should Hold – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan: Waiting Game – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. $1.74 million worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 140,000 shares to 860,000 shares, valued at $27.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG) by 279,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).