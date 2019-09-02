Neville Rodie & Shaw Cut Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $896,480; Market Valuation Declined; Conestoga Capital Advisors Maintains Holding in Matador Res Co (MTDR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 16,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.44M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 1.34M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 11,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 98,953 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, down from 110,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIF IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL FOR UNRESECTABLE STAGE lll NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Capital Management owns 55,917 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Foster Motley has invested 0.53% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.21% or 31,744 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt stated it has 61,203 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,131 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, Arkansas-based fund reported 55,628 shares. Allen Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Georgia-based Homrich & Berg has invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.64% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Icon Advisers invested 0.85% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Zevin Asset Limited Liability Company has 68,241 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.29% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Co holds 34,108 shares. Financial Advisory Serv has 2,844 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,200 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B New (BRKB) by 12,876 shares to 59,696 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 3,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 6,490 shares to 5,962 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 45,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,532 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Matador Resources sues U.S. to get visa for in-house hunting guide – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Matador Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Matador Resources upgraded at Stephens as ‘compelling rate of change story’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Matador Resources Q4 results; provides 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $596,099 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $22,425 was made by Macalik Robert T on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $88,800 were bought by STEWART KENNETH L.. $49,961 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by PARKER TIMOTHY E.. 8,000 shares were bought by Foran Joseph Wm, worth $120,400. POSNER DAVID M. also bought $54,933 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. Shares for $83,800 were bought by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 366,625 shares. Swiss Retail Bank invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Blackrock holds 12.55 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 1.23 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 149,645 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 223 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 235,658 shares. Zwj Counsel Inc has 0.02% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 14,155 shares. United Automobile Association reported 34,448 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 19,837 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 161,395 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd reported 42,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation, Missouri-based fund reported 36,090 shares. Starr owns 9,945 shares. 958,162 were accumulated by State Bank Of America Corp De.