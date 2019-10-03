Neville Rodie & Shaw Upped By $805,749 Its J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Last Week AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Analysts

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 4.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc acquired 7,259 shares as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 164,820 shares with $18.43 million value, up from 157,561 last quarter. J P Morgan Chase & Co now has $362.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 12.07M shares traded or 7.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Private Bank Adds Matthews for Sustainable Investing; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 06/04/2018 – Financial News: JPMorgan readies bond desk to catch Mifid II trades – exclusive from @SamuelAgini; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Seeks Majority Stake in China Fund Management Venture; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 11.95% above currents $72.13 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, August 20 to “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target in Monday, April 29 report. See AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Upgrade

04/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $80.0000 Upgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $84.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Underperformer New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $106.64 billion. The firm offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It has a 26.33 P/E ratio. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold AbbVie Inc. shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 2.63 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 22,619 are owned by Guyasuta Advsrs Inc. Ar Asset Management Incorporated, California-based fund reported 12,200 shares. Brandywine owns 8.27% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 161,043 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Com holds 0.01% or 4,021 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Llc invested in 6,470 shares. Aspen Inv Management invested in 5,495 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 4,707 are held by Alethea Mngmt Ltd. Blackhill Inc owns 2.19% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 186,770 shares. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,585 shares. 846 are held by Riggs Asset Managment. Parsec Fincl Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 16,503 shares. Evanson Asset Management reported 4,093 shares. Hemenway Company Llc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M.

The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 8.05 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howland Cap Ltd Company reported 0.28% stake. Ar Asset holds 3.28% or 81,034 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 230,808 shares. Wade G W And stated it has 76,199 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.16% or 27,501 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc has invested 1.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Grassi Investment holds 135,849 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank Tru Communication reported 1.43% stake. Bouchey Fincl Gru Limited invested in 4,875 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fmr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.81% or 61.71 million shares. Cim Mangement stated it has 0.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kempen Mgmt Nv invested in 0.22% or 23,118 shares.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased Neuberger Berman L/C Val Fnd (NPRTX) stake by 10,674 shares to 8,060 valued at $250,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 3,375 shares and now owns 82,806 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.