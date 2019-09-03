Neville Rodie & Shaw Raised Its Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) as Stock Rose; Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) Stake Held by Augustine Asset Management Inc

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 13,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 58,485 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 44,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 902,754 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to Acquire Gramercy in $7.6 Billion Deal (Correct); 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 14/05/2018 – Blackstone Notches Another India Payday Selling Down Outsourcer; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $27.50/SHR; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH) Announces Contract to Sell its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone for $358.9 Million; 30/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS CIRSA; NO TERMS; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – GSO AGREED TO CONSENT TO INDENTURE AMENDMENTS FOR HOVNANIAN TO MAKE INTEREST PAYMENT IT DID NOT MAKE TO UNIT ON MAY 1; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE IN $4.8B CASH DEAL; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Tripp Smith, co-founder of Blackstone’s GSO, to leave firm- Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS AGREED TO DRAW UP A VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID FOR HISPANIA SA HIS.MC AT 17.45 EUR/SHR

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (GILD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 58,148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 52,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 1.91M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swift Run Management Ltd Co has invested 0.45% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 44,058 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Fiera Cap reported 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 9,156 shares. 679 are owned by Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn. Capital Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 12,822 shares. Telemus Capital Lc holds 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 17,620 shares. 10,500 are held by Goodwin Daniel L. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Northeast Invest Management reported 71,435 shares stake. Moors & Cabot Incorporated holds 215,736 shares. Asset holds 27,818 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 1.73 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 941,557 shares. 5,798 are owned by Reliance Of Delaware.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Bitcoin Plunges, Small Caps Hold Key Level – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Tallgrass Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone’s Goodman to retire from full-time role at year-end – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,206 shares to 98,953 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) by 4,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,900 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (Ecl) (NYSE:ECL) by 2,761 shares to 19,095 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (NYSE:TSM) by 13,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,466 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK).