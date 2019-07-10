Neville Rodie & Shaw Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $984,438; Equinix (EQIX) Holder Cim Investment Mangement Has Trimmed Stake by $845,751 as Share Price Rose

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 8,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,650 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73M, up from 201,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (EQIX) by 48.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 1,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 3,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $521.5. About 229,161 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center Refinancing – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 8th – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kimco Realty Issues Q2 Activity Update, Keeps Vending Assets – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: MET,UNIT,PK,NRZ – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5,200 shares to 7,833 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 793 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Hldg has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). National Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 2,305 shares. The New York-based S Muoio And Comm Ltd Com has invested 3.15% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fiduciary Tru reported 964 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Albion Financial Group Inc Ut reported 0.12% stake. Cim Investment Mangement reported 0.35% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sei Invests has 89,264 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp invested 4.79% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Hartford Mgmt holds 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 8,980 shares. Needham Mngmt Llc reported 2,000 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). First Personal Svcs holds 0.41% or 2,930 shares. Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1,411 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $6.89 million activity. $2.15 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares were sold by Meyers Charles J. Another trade for 3,551 shares valued at $1.35 million was made by Schwartz Eric on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $1.06 million were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D. $478,833 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by VAN CAMP PETER on Tuesday, January 15. $1.47 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by STROHMEYER KARL on Tuesday, January 15.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,732 shares to 40,027 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,435 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class C.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “If You Still Need a Reason to Buy Google Stock, Take a Look at AI – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Video Game Roundup: E3 Update, MSFT Unveils Project Scarlett – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How Microsoft Plans to Innovate the Hospital of the Future – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.