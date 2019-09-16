Neville Rodie & Shaw Maintains Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Shareholder Mutual Of America Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $317,548 as Market Value Declined

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 14,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 109,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, up from 95,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 4.31M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 4,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 46,699 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64 million, down from 50,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $74.95. About 685,163 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc reported 796,115 shares. 1832 Asset LP accumulated 1.70 million shares. 28,332 were reported by Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Profund Lc invested in 98,479 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co has invested 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cornerstone Inc has invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 229,170 shares. Cap Fund reported 79,257 shares. Blue Chip Inc holds 2.82% or 220,556 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc reported 14,235 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mngmt holds 0.47% or 36,803 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hilltop Incorporated has 1.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 89,040 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 13.31M shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. E&G Limited Partnership has 17,101 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv has invested 1.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $944.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 14,682 shares to 23,402 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,280 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Pays A 0.9% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $274.00 million for 9.37 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 3,413 shares to 49,170 shares, valued at $17.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomasville State Bank invested in 2,799 shares. Franklin Resource owns 112,230 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 25,806 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has 25,456 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) has 12,200 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Psagot Inv House Limited owns 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 150 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 57,243 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 974,131 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 2,350 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsr invested in 3,388 shares. Allstate stated it has 8,976 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Monetary Mgmt Grp has 0.51% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).