Neville Rodie & Shaw Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Holding as Market Value Rose; Dillon & Associates Has Raised Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.34 Million as Share Price Declined

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 33,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 134,212 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 168,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 62.05 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/05/2018 – NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 25/04/2018 – GE Gets Reality Check After Moody’s Lowers Credit-Rating Outlook (Video); 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDER WITH OHGISHMA POWER; 21/05/2018 – GE TRANSPORTATION’S SANTANA: UNIT GROWING ACROSS BUSINESS LINES; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 10/04/2018 – Uganda signs agreement with investors to build oil refinery; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital, GE Healthcare Deal Seen Closing in 3Q; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- CO AND SUBSIDIARY PK AIRFINANCE CONCLUDES AIRCRAFT FINANCING TRANSACTION COVERING 51 AIRCRAFT OPERATED BY LION AIR GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 13/04/2018 – GE – UPON COMPLETION OF IMPLEMENTATION EFFORT, 2016 AND 2017 SHR IS LOWER BY $0.13 AND $0.17, RESPECTIVELY (BEFORE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM)

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 377.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 710 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Pierbridge: According to Deutsche Bank, 53.1% of the U.S. Postal Service’s ground package volume comes from Amazon; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident and blamed it on Alexa misinterpreting background conversation as commands to send a message to a contact; 27/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Focusing on the present is no way to run a business; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase; 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 05/03/2018 – After Losing China, Jeff Bezos Really Wants to Win in India; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Melvin Cap Management LP holds 468,035 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins owns 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 25,270 shares. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thomas White, Illinois-based fund reported 1,311 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 4.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dsm Prns Lc accumulated 180,069 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt reported 765 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,804 shares. Northstar Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,795 shares. Alta Cap Management holds 0.09% or 860 shares. Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 6.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Utd Asset Strategies holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,495 shares. Mitchell Mgmt invested 4.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $323.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 30,720 shares to 19,472 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $944.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 14,482 shares to 60,080 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (Walt) Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class A.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. The insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.81 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Llc stated it has 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd owns 331,526 shares. Buckhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 47,375 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 81.52 million were accumulated by Eagle Cap Mngmt Llc. Endurance Wealth holds 0.14% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 83,202 shares. Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland & has invested 0.8% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 101,433 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 924,965 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J holds 10,398 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Associated Banc invested in 0.08% or 136,377 shares. Tobam owns 3.43M shares or 2% of their US portfolio. 48,666 are held by Fundx Investment Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc. Boltwood Capital owns 31,640 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd accumulated 147,549 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.91M shares.