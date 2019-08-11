Neville Rodie & Shaw Increased Danaher (DHR) Position; Costar Group (CSGP) Sentiment Is 1.35

Costar Group Inc (CSGP) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 172 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 127 sold and reduced their equity positions in Costar Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 33.52 million shares, down from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Costar Group Inc in top ten positions increased from 9 to 11 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 113 Increased: 106 New Position: 66.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased Danaher Corp (DHR) stake by 3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc acquired 2,899 shares as Danaher Corp (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 99,599 shares with $13.15M value, up from 96,700 last quarter. Danaher Corp now has $100.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.26 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Danaher Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Danaher Earnings: 2 Issues To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Danaher Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Danaher Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher’s Growth Star Status – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp has $14800 highest and $125 lowest target. $137.86’s average target is -1.75% below currents $140.31 stock price. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. UBS maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained the shares of DHR in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of DHR in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandler Cap Mngmt owns 237,221 shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Vestor Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,212 shares. 3.95M are owned by Invsts. M Holding Secs Incorporated has 7,398 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 36,505 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. North American Mngmt has invested 2.38% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Howland Mngmt Lc holds 227,806 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il accumulated 1.25% or 268,175 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.25% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 42.40 million shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 67,919 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust accumulated 1,564 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Broderick Brian C stated it has 3.26% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mcmillion Management stated it has 3,745 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 6,394 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) stake by 23,293 shares to 155,010 valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) stake by 4,322 shares and now owns 50,452 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why CoStar Group Stock Surged 64% Through the 1st Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CTG vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CoStar Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group to lay off 173 employees across its two Atlanta offices – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc holds 36.49% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. for 133,472 shares. Bares Capital Management Inc. owns 551,097 shares or 7.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd has 5.28% invested in the company for 3,130 shares. The New York-based Bamco Inc Ny has invested 4.84% in the stock. Daruma Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 79,138 shares.

The stock increased 0.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $633.74. About 208,727 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 70.73 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.