Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Increased Stake in Boeing Co (BA); Botty Investors Position in Altria Group (MO) Increased by $2.85 Million as Share Value Declined

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 3,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 45,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.40 million, up from 42,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $331.38. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 30/04/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 13/04/2018 – Boeing could suffer as a big buyer of Russian-produced titanium; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 10.73 million shares traded or 41.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing’s 737 program manger to retire – Seattle Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And Associates reported 22,482 shares. Bowen Hanes, a Georgia-based fund reported 105,112 shares. Vanguard Group owns 39.94M shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Lesa Sroufe & has 0.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1.24% or 95,222 shares in its portfolio. Burke Herbert Comml Bank Company invested in 2.45% or 7,272 shares. American Money Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 108,630 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 6,036 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company. Dupont Mngmt Corp owns 45,295 shares. Professional Advisory owns 3,590 shares. Financial Counselors Inc reported 28,961 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd owns 145,691 shares. Edgemoor Investment Inc invested in 2.62% or 52,206 shares. Cohen Klingenstein, a New York-based fund reported 4,700 shares.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 7,949 shares to 239,435 shares, valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,707 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.