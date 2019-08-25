Neville Rodie & Shaw Stake in Wabtec (WAB) Has Lifted by $2.12 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Cordasco Financial Network Trimmed Holding by $355,200

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 29,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 128,295 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, up from 99,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 2.51 million shares traded or 19.49% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYSBOEING, AIRBUS LICENSES TO SELL AIRCRAFT, COMPONENTS TO IRAN WILL BE REVOKED; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 22,972 shares. Tru Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 18,779 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7,210 shares. 2.27 million were reported by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. 3,765 were reported by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.30 million shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs reported 5,883 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2.11% or 12,113 shares in its portfolio. Stellar Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Summit Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,400 shares. Conning Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,542 were reported by Sol Capital. Altfest L J Com Incorporated has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,152 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 3.09 million shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion worth of stock or 16.97 million shares. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 was made by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,103 shares to 229,686 shares, valued at $43.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,206 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bank & Trust Na invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 6,067 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 442 shares. Duncker Streett Inc holds 0.01% or 323 shares. Loomis Sayles Company Lp owns 122,940 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 373,126 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 22,766 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Management One Ltd reported 100,053 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pinnacle Prtnrs reported 49 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 7,872 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Lc holds 145,385 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) accumulated 0% or 16 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 33,307 shares.