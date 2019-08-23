Neville Rodie & Shaw Raised Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $1.27 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Rose While Chilton Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 275,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 258,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 59.95 million shares traded or 16.07% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Transforms Homebuying With New Digital Mortgage Experience; 01/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.54B, EST. $2.96B; 05/03/2018 – Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a note to clients Friday that fund managers may be piling into these names as interest rates rise; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 3,337 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 45,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.40M, up from 42,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $356.92. About 9.78M shares traded or 126.65% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,969 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc owns 0.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,940 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 10,009 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il has invested 2.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 158,800 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bowling Portfolio Ltd owns 5,638 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Sageworth Tru Co has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 179 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 55,207 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mgmt reported 1,122 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mcdaniel Terry & holds 543 shares. Acg Wealth holds 39,328 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Scott Selber, a Texas-based fund reported 6,978 shares. Kistler has 0.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 30,718 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 7,949 shares to 239,435 shares, valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,084 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 15,481 shares to 169,417 shares, valued at $21.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,722 shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).