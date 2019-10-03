Neville Rodie & Shaw Lifted Its Position in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $805,749; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Fsi Group Has Decreased Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 7,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 164,820 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.43 million, up from 157,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 9.31 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 71 EUROS FROM 69 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.51 EUROS; 03/04/2018 – ‘U.S. Administration Does Have an Agenda’ Says JPMorgan’s Titherington (Video); 06/04/2018 – Financial News: JPMorgan readies bond desk to catch Mifid II trades – exclusive from @SamuelAgini; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS RAISED SOME LEGITIMATE ISSUES ON TRADE, TRUMP DID THE RIGHT THING ON CHINA’S ZTE CORP; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Has Cut Exposure to Gun Industry; 08/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 192 FROM DKK 171; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 50,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 220,114 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.38M, down from 270,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 43.06M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 23/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 14/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 23/03/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – BANK OF AMERICA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SYNDICATE OF LENDERS PROVIDING FINANCING FOR RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $944.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,306 shares to 31,815 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,905 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Comml Bank N A reported 2.16% stake. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability Co has 1.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 528,662 shares. Crestwood Advsr Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 1.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oak Ridge Investments Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,703 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York invested in 491,565 shares or 1% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 30,358 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd owns 5,595 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Selway Asset Mgmt has 3.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 44,979 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc owns 22,293 shares. reported 78.15 million shares. Telemus Limited Liability Company reported 64,262 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Ltd reported 14,875 shares. Brick & Kyle Associates accumulated 3.76% or 35,519 shares. Davis Partners Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 250,000 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.20 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $84.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 12,794 shares to 19,319 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 38,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

