Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Trimmed J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $2.23 Million as Stock Value Rose; Augustine Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Ecolab (Ecl) (ECL) by $485,936

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 22,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 157,561 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, down from 179,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $108.07. About 3.97 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/03/2018 – VanEck Lowers Expense Ratio for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC); 23/05/2018 – HOMESERVE PLC HSV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 890P; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA REINSTATES JPMORGAN AS BOND DEALER FROM MAY 2; 27/03/2018 – JP Morgan: Investors are ‘overreacting’ so buy this market dip for big rally ahead; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS $2.37; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Technology With NBC Debt Issuance in the US Fincl Markets; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Match Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (Ecl) (ECL) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 2,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,095 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 21,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc (Ecl) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $204.91. About 313,559 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,239 shares to 174,485 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr by 11,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52B for 11.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Natl Bank accumulated 1.07% or 26,914 shares. Colrain Capital Limited Liability Com owns 0.91% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,700 shares. Taylor Asset Management stated it has 4,400 shares. Mrj Cap reported 61,661 shares. Bender Robert And has 0.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,174 shares. Ledyard Bancorp owns 0.17% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,878 shares. White Pine Inv has invested 2.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Renaissance Grp Ltd Co holds 12,508 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated owns 0.47% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 50,755 shares. Connable Office reported 17,240 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Lc has 69,500 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank Trust stated it has 13,200 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 3.81% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.03M shares. Fin Consulate reported 0.23% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.04M shares stake.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $491.26 million for 29.78 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,994 shares to 37,951 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc (Tpr) by 17,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 49,281 shares. Moreover, Permanens Cap LP has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 150 shares. Korea Investment Corp stated it has 139,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 2,560 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Moreover, Farmers Financial Bank has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 447 shares. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 1.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 1,660 were reported by Wesbanco Natl Bank. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co reported 12,010 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.13% stake. Suntrust Banks owns 0.21% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 220,649 shares. Old Point Tru & Fincl Svcs N A holds 2.41% or 26,310 shares. Rampart Mngmt Ltd invested 0.26% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Van Strum & Towne has invested 4.67% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tortoise Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Northcoast Asset Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 3,693 shares.