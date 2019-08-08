Neville Rodie & Shaw Position in Danaher (DHR) Lifted as Shares Rose; As W P Carey Com (WPC) Share Price Rose, New England Investment & Retirement Group Increased Its Stake

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 374,024 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 2,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 99,599 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15 million, up from 96,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $140.43. About 1.16 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Month T by 346,172 shares to 2,815 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN) by 20,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,278 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,204 shares to 110,648 shares, valued at $30.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,435 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).