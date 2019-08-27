Neville Rodie & Shaw Trimmed Its Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $593,089 as Stock Value Rose; As Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Market Valuation Declined, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Boosted Holding

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 96,707 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.70 million, down from 99,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $224.99. About 274,551 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 115,796 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.30 million, up from 114,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $182.12. About 85,390 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for Vertex Pharmaceuticals; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 09/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS – VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids, sources say [22:27 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Vertex Aerospace Services ‘B’, Pos Outlook; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 25.45 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,239 shares to 174,485 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 13,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX).

