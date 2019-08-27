Neville Rodie & Shaw Increases Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX); As Verisign (VRSN) Share Value Rose, Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Cut Position by $317,112

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 13,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 58,485 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 44,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.83. About 351,116 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to Acquire Gramercy Property Trust for $7.6 Billion; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 30/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS CIRSA; NO TERMS; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: PRICE REPRESENTS A 15% PREMIUM ON GPT’S MAY 4 CLOSE; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HOLD TALKS WITH ARYZTA FOR PICARD STAKE; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY GRAMERCY’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable EPS 41c; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone: This Month Received About $580M of Pretax Proceeds in Connection With Concluding GSO’s Investment Sub-Advisory Relationship With FS Investments; 21/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE, CVC SAID TO BE AMONG BIDDERS FOR SRS DISTRIBUTION

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $204.18. About 20,988 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 42.89 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, VRSN – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Purchase Verisign At $160, Earn 3.2% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VeriSign (VRSN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For USLB – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VeriSign (VRSN) Down 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,768 shares to 21,405 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,435 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).