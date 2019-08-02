Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Boosted Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake by $462,910 as Valuation Rose; As Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Valuation Rose, Holder Emory University Has Trimmed Its Stake by $596,483

Emory University decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 8,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 33,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 41,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $74.77. About 395,408 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Gets FDA Approval for Adcetris; 26/03/2018 – ASTELLAS & SEATTLE GENETICS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION FOR EN; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Completes Acquisition Of Cascadian Therapeutics; 07/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 13,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 58,485 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 44,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 4.97M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 29/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND – ICPF, A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER, WILL CONSIDER BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; RETAINED MACQUARIE CAPITAL (AUSTRALIA) AS FINANCIAL ADVISER; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with Blackstone; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone exits Hilton after 11 years; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone agrees to $4.8 bln LaSalle Hotel Deal- Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S JOAN SOLOTAR ENDS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone unveils $7.6bn commercial real estate tie-up; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone tops estimates, AUM hits record $450bn; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom Space; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,700 shares to 38,084 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) by 4,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,900 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class C.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stockbeat: Merger Mania Drives FTSE; Ryanair Sticks to its Guns – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financials advance as Q2 beats outweigh misses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: U.S., China Resume Trade Talks – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.