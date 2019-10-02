Neville Rodie & Shaw Continues to Hold Position in Disney (Walt) Co (DIS); As Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Stock Value Declined, Schwab Charles Investment Management Increased Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 3,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 105,566 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74M, up from 101,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $128.33. About 4.84M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 67,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.12 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 518,765 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $944.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 11,065 shares to 38,637 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,853 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 15,876 shares to 381,038 shares, valued at $20.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 57,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,548 shares, and cut its stake in Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR).

