Neville Rodie & Shaw Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Boosted by $4.87 Million as Share Price Rose; As Msc Indl Direct Cl A (MSM) Market Valuation Declined, Seizert Capital Partners Has Increased Position

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A (MSM) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 10,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 35,388 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 25,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.42. About 137,443 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 134.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 19,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 34,337 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 14,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $233.8. About 1.57 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Inv has 2.42% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Arrow Fincl, New York-based fund reported 16,960 shares. Bailard holds 0.54% or 35,284 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 400 shares. 2,150 are held by Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc holds 12,551 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. 1,575 were accumulated by First Fincl Corporation In. Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 1.67% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 214,155 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd. Moreover, Partner Fund Management LP has 2.47% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 451,689 shares. Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 118,041 shares. Gw Henssler & Assoc Ltd accumulated 71,509 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 15,508 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.58M shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.42% stake.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) by 4,745 shares to 266,900 shares, valued at $22.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,686 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A C (NYSE:OEC) by 24,032 shares to 79,408 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp Com Ser by 142,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,158 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd Com (NYSE:AGO).