Neville Rodie & Shaw Lowered Its Merck & Company (MRK) Position; Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) SI Increased By 2.18%

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) had an increase of 2.18% in short interest. ANIK’s SI was 3.23 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.18% from 3.16 million shares previously. With 169,600 avg volume, 19 days are for Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s short sellers to cover ANIK’s short positions. The SI to Anika Therapeutics Inc’s float is 23.67%. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 144,746 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 22/03/2018 – Anika at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis Today; 05/03/2018 – JOSEPH DARLING NAMED CEO & DIRECTOR OF ANIKA THERAPEUTICS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anika Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIK); 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 05/03/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS NAMES DARLING CEO; SHERWOOD TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – Anika to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights on Wednesday, May 2; 05/03/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Joseph Darling Named CEO, Director; 15/03/2018 – Anika Non-Deal Roadshow Set By First Analysis for Mar. 22-23; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS $30M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Anika at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased Merck & Company (MRK) stake by 1.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 4,745 shares as Merck & Company (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 266,900 shares with $22.20M value, down from 271,645 last quarter. Merck & Company now has $221.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $86.48. About 5.51M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 16/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Carlos E. Represas to Retire From Board; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Anika Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 13.00 million shares or 2.43% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 20,658 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nomura has 52,000 shares. 263,515 were accumulated by Btim Corporation. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Co invested in 300 shares. 13,306 are held by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Company. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 39,940 shares. Portolan Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 14,656 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 957 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 4,787 shares. Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 6,988 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,360 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 15,198 shares. Regions Financial Corp reported 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 14,179 shares.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $787.69 million. The firm develops, makes, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid technology. It has a 28.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment.

Among 5 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $83 lowest target. $91.83’s average target is 6.19% above currents $86.48 stock price. Merck & Company had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $95 target. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

