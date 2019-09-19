Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acadia Healthcare has $45 highest and $2900 lowest target. $35.67’s average target is 10.47% above currents $32.29 stock price. Acadia Healthcare had 5 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of ACHC in report on Friday, September 6 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31. See Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) latest ratings:

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 6.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 2,875 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 42,757 shares with $15.56M value, down from 45,632 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $217.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $386.41. About 4.14M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING THE AGREEMENTS, BAPAS IS ANTICIPATED TO SUPPORT MORE THAN 70 BOEING AIRCRAFT WITHIN SINGAPORE AIRLINES GROUP

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 12.45% above currents $386.41 stock price. Boeing had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.46 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Steadfast Capital Mngmt LP has 2.96% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 608,777 shares. Lincoln stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New Jersey-based Hamel Assoc Inc has invested 1.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 1.93% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.17% or 153,711 shares. Pure Financial Advsrs reported 0.28% stake. Associated Banc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 59,036 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id owns 1,900 shares. Omers Administration owns 90,800 shares. Ctc Ltd reported 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). S&Co Inc reported 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Allstate holds 46,748 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Westover Cap Lc accumulated 7,917 shares. Coastline Trust has 6,730 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 9,850 shares.

Since September 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $530,660 activity. OSTEEN DEBRA K also bought $530,660 worth of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) on Thursday, September 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 98.51 million shares or 3.50% less from 102.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd Company holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 54,880 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,229 shares. Concourse Mngmt Ltd Company invested 4.46% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 68,311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brinker stated it has 24,321 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 0% or 103,625 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 705,018 shares. Winch Advisory Llc invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Meeder Asset owns 84 shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 5,855 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Co holds 0% or 164 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.03% or 9,438 shares.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.86 billion. The companyÂ’s acute inpatient psychiatric facilities offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides outpatient community services, such as community programs that are designed to provide therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder.