Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neurotrope Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Neurotrope Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

Neurotrope Inc. has a 2.78 beta, while its volatility is 178.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sierra Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neurotrope Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.4% and 66.7%. Neurotrope Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.97%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. has stronger performance than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.