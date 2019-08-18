Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Both Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 109.94 N/A -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neurotrope Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

Neurotrope Inc. has a 2.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

23.1 and 23.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. Its rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neurotrope Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 10.9%. Insiders owned 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Neurotrope Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.