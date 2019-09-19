Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.90 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk and Volatility

Neurotrope Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.3. In other hand, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. is 23.1 while its Current Ratio is 23.1. Meanwhile, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.1 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neurotrope Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 79% respectively. 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. had bullish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neurotrope Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.