Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neurotrope Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.4% of Neurotrope Inc. shares and 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -4.31% 9.59% 13.31% 14.29% 44.93% 57.48%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. has stronger performance than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.