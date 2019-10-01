Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Since Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 3 0.00 9.27M -1.47 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 0.00 16.29M -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Neurotrope Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 277,911,020.51% -77.2% -70.4% Molecular Templates Inc. 290,374,331.55% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility & Risk

Neurotrope Inc.’s current beta is 2.3 and it happens to be 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

23.1 and 23.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. Its rival Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neurotrope Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 72.2%. Insiders held roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. has weaker performance than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.