Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 3 0.00 9.27M -1.47 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 20 0.64 100.30M -1.27 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 266,081,115.99% -77.2% -70.4% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 491,425,771.68% -37.6% -35.8%

A 2.3 beta means Neurotrope Inc.’s volatility is 130.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.8 beta.

Neurotrope Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.1 and a Quick Ratio of 23.1. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and has 20.1 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

The shares of both Neurotrope Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 0% respectively. About 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.