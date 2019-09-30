Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

We will be comparing the differences between Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 3 0.00 9.27M -1.47 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 42 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neurotrope Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 271,855,479.63% -77.2% -70.4% FibroGen Inc. 190,144,173.95% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.3 shows that Neurotrope Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, FibroGen Inc. has beta of 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. are 23.1 and 23.1. Competitively, FibroGen Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Neurotrope Inc. and FibroGen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively FibroGen Inc. has a consensus price target of $65, with potential upside of 71.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. has stronger performance than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.