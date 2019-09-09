Neurotrope, Inc. (NTRP) Reaches $0.94 Low on Sep, 9; TELENOR ASA ORDINARY SHARES (TELNF) Sellers Increased By 182.44% Their Shorts

TELENOR ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TELNF) had an increase of 182.44% in short interest. TELNF’s SI was 357,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 182.44% from 126,400 shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 179 days are for TELENOR ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TELNF)’s short sellers to cover TELNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 200 shares traded. Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) reached all time low today, Sep, 9 and still has $0.86 target or 8.00% below today’s $0.94 share price. This indicates more downside for the $14.77 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.86 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.18M less. The stock decreased 78.64% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $0.94. About 3.91M shares traded or 3174.26% up from the average. Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) has declined 46.89% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Telenor: Reasonable Results, Although Disappointing Free Cash Flow – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telenor ASA 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Telenor: ~5% Yield From 174 Million Mobile Subscribers – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telenor ASA: Emerging Markets Continue To Show Importance To Company – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telenor: Emerging Markets Continue To Be Vital To Success – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.18 billion. The Company’s services and products primarily include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It has a 15.12 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Analysts await Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.32 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Neurotrope, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% negative EPS growth.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.77 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC.