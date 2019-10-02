Neurotrope, Inc. (NTRP) Reaches $0.72 Low on Oct, 2; American Airlines Group (AAL) Shorts Increased By 0.01%

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) had an increase of 0.01% in short interest. AAL’s SI was 22.35 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.01% from 22.35 million shares previously. With 5.94 million avg volume, 4 days are for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s short sellers to cover AAL’s short positions. The SI to American Airlines Group Inc’s float is 5.04%. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 2.37M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%

The stock of Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) reached all time low today, Oct, 2 and still has $0.66 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.72 share price. This indicates more downside for the $9.42 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.66 PT is reached, the company will be worth $848,160 less. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.0283 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7237. About 170,956 shares traded. Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) has declined 46.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRP News: 10/05/2018 – NEUROTROPE – DEAL RELATES TO SERVICES FOR CONFIRMATORY PHASE 2 STUDY OF BRYOSTATIN IN TREATMENT OF MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE ALZHEIMERS DISEASE; 10/05/2018 – NEUROTROPE INC – ON MAY 4 NEUROTROPE BIOSCIENCE EXECUTED A SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH WORLDWIDE CLINICAL TRIALS; 07/05/2018 Neurotrope, In Consultation With Leading Neuroscientists, Completes the Study Design for its Confirmatory Phase 2 Trial in Advanced Alzheimer’s Patients

Analysts await Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.32 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Neurotrope, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% negative EPS growth.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.42 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. PARKER W DOUGLAS also bought $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $65,844 was made by Isom Robert D Jr on Thursday, August 29. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock. Leibman Maya had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150 on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R.

Among 2 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Airlines Group has $4000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 28.04% above currents $26.03 stock price. American Airlines Group had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Morgan Stanley.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company has market cap of $11.59 billion. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. It has a 7.69 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a mainline fleet of 930 aircraft.

