Neurotrope, Inc. (NTRP) EPS Estimated At $-0.38; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Among 2 analysts covering Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hillenbrand had 4 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by DA Davidson on Monday, July 15 to “Buy”. See Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $43.0000 Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral New Target: $43.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $53.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 40.74% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.36 EPS previously, Neurotrope, Inc.’s analysts see 5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 147,514 shares traded or 111.24% up from the average. Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) has declined 19.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRP News: 10/05/2018 – NEUROTROPE INC – ON MAY 4 NEUROTROPE BIOSCIENCE EXECUTED A SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH WORLDWIDE CLINICAL TRIALS; 07/05/2018 Neurotrope, In Consultation With Leading Neuroscientists, Completes the Study Design for its Confirmatory Phase 2 Trial in Advanced Alzheimer’s Patients; 10/05/2018 – NEUROTROPE – DEAL RELATES TO SERVICES FOR CONFIRMATORY PHASE 2 STUDY OF BRYOSTATIN IN TREATMENT OF MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE ALZHEIMERS DISEASE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Hillenbrand, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.00M are owned by Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation. 26,500 were reported by Mackay Shields Lc. Prudential Fin holds 0.01% or 199,389 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 3,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 72,547 shares or 0% of the stock. Stanley holds 18,878 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Northern Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Davenport Ltd Liability accumulated 6,951 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 65,310 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication has invested 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 11,435 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 75,625 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 324,360 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Co. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 21,519 shares.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. It has a 15.02 P/E ratio. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, makes, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 598,012 shares traded or 26.68% up from the average. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 16.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.95% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37

