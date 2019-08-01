Neurotrope, Inc. (NTRP) EPS Estimated At $-0.38; MEDICURE ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (MCUJF) Shorts Increased By 33.33%

Analysts expect Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 40.74% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.36 EPS previously, Neurotrope, Inc.’s analysts see 5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 1,617 shares traded. Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) has declined 46.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRP News: 07/05/2018 Neurotrope, In Consultation With Leading Neuroscientists, Completes the Study Design for its Confirmatory Phase 2 Trial in Advanced Alzheimer’s Patients; 10/05/2018 – NEUROTROPE INC – ON MAY 4 NEUROTROPE BIOSCIENCE EXECUTED A SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH WORLDWIDE CLINICAL TRIALS; 10/05/2018 – NEUROTROPE – DEAL RELATES TO SERVICES FOR CONFIRMATORY PHASE 2 STUDY OF BRYOSTATIN IN TREATMENT OF MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE ALZHEIMERS DISEASE

MEDICURE INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) had an increase of 33.33% in short interest. MCUJF’s SI was 400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 33.33% from 300 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 0 days are for MEDICURE INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)’s short sellers to cover MCUJF’s short positions. It closed at $3.4909 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Medicure Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, Barbados, and India. The company has market cap of $53.18 million. The firm primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non-ST elevated acute coronary syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing TARDOXAL that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia/neurological indications.

Another recent and important Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Medicure Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2018.